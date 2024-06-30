Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $39.74 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

