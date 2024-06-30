Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $28.90 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

