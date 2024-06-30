Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 14.7% in June

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

