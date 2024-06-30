KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 942 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 164.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 78,510 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

