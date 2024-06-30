KRS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $3,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $905.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $915.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

