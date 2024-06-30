Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.20% from the company’s current price.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 23.4 %

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

