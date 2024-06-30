Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.28% from the company’s current price.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of KRUS opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.50 million, a PE ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

