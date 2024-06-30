Kura Sushi USA’s (KRUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a market cap of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.