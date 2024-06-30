LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

LCII opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $98.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

