LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
