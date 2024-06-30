LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.97. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.