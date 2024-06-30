Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Short Interest Update

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Marine Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.