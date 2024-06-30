Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 11,750 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 11,750 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.