Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

MAR stock opened at $241.77 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.10 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.41 and a 200-day moving average of $239.18.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

