Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.28

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.28 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.41). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 31.15 ($0.40), with a volume of 3,175,840 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,038.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

