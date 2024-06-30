Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,998 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $15,963,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after buying an additional 1,695,442 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,325,878 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 1,066,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

