Merline Saintil Sells 1,329 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.72 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLB. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

