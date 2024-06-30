Michael Jon Brown Sells 659 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25.

DexCom Trading Down 1.0 %

DexCom stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.