Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Down 4.8%

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 187,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 67,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 8.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$41.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Microbix Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.