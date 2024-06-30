MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.99

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.99 and last traded at $75.51, with a volume of 8471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
