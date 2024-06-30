MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFIC shares. Compass Point cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFIC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $987.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

