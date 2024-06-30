MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.