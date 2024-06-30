Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 963 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $547.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.79. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

