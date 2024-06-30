MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Update

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MVBF opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

