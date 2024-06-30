Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 2.6 %

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

