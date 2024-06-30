Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
