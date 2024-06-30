National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 510,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
NHC opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $109.47.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%.
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
