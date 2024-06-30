National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 510,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $109.47.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National HealthCare Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National HealthCare by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in National HealthCare by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.