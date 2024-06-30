New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 4.6 %
MRK opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.