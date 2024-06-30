Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Trading 2.1% Higher

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34.
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter.
Next Technology Company Profile
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
