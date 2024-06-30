Nicole Labrosse Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

