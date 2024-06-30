Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $11.61. Nidec shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 112,959 shares trading hands.

Nidec Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

