Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $33.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

