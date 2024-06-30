Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,060,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.