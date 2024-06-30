Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 1,263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

NESRF opened at $8.56 on Friday. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

