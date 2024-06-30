Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 1,263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.6 days.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
NESRF opened at $8.56 on Friday. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.
About Northern Star Resources
