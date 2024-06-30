Norway Savings Bank Has $395,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $321.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.82. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

