Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.79

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 44852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.