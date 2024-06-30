NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.71

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.71 and traded as high as $42.26. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 38,739 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.