Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 160,374 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 235,334 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

