OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

