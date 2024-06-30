OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 191.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $67.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

