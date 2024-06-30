OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.