Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys 2,146 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

