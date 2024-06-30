Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Shares Up 0%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $566,000.00, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile

The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.

