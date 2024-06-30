Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

