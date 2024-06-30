Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.