Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $25.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.10, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

