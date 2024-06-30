Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 32,422 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

