Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,778 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 120,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

XYLD opened at $40.43 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

