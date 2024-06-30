Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

