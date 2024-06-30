Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $137.22. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $198.86. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Get Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.