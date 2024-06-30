Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,770,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DJD stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

